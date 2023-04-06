Dental Diamond Burs Market Estimated to Reach US$ 191 Million by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dental Diamond Burs Market size is projected to grow from USD 130 million in 2021 to USD 191 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the dental diamond burs market can primarily be attributed to the rising cases of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, changing lifestyles, unhealthy food habits, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. These are the key factors driving the demand for dental diamond burs during the forecast period.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US) Henry Schein, Inc. (US) SHOFU Inc. (Japan) MANI, INC. (Germany) Bresseler USA (US)

Drivers: Changing lifestyles and unhealthy food habits Restraints: Changing frequency of dental diamond burs Opportunity: Increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies Challenge: Quality of dental diamond burs

Diamonds is the largest type segment of the dental diamond burs market Hospitals is the largest application segment of the dental diamond burs market Electrolytic co-deposition is the largest technology segment of the dental diamond burs market North America is the largest market for dental diamond burs market

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of type into diamond burs, tungsten carbide burs, and stainless steel. The diamond type segment accounted for a larger market share. Diamond is also projected to be the fastest-growing type segment. This is attributed to its unique hardness properties. Due to this property it can be used to cut through zirconia or grind porcelain while veneers and crowns are being prepared and placed.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. It is attributed to the use of dental diamond burs into small and big surgeries and other treatments.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into electrolytic co-deposition, micro brazing, CVD (Chemical vapor deposition), sintering, and others. Electrolytic co-deposition technology segment accounts for the largest market share in the market. Electrolytic co-deposition of natural or synthetic diamond particles inside a nickel or duplex nickel–chromium matrix onto a stainless-steel shank is the most prevalent bonding method, currently. The diamond particles are embedded in the metal matrix like chopped almonds coated in caramel. This technology offers good adhesions to the plated metal layer to the substrate. Hence, this segment of technology ends up to be the largest segment.

The North America region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in North America is backed by The increasing cases of dental diseases, growing demand for tooth repair procedures, growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of dental practitioners, and rising number of dental clinics and dental laboratories. Moreover, the Growth in this market is driven by a number of factors, such as the rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in major Asian markets, such as India, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), growing awareness on oral healthcare, and increasing willingness of people to spend more on dental care to maintain dental aesthetics. Other factors, such as the increasing number of dental professionals, rising cases of dental diseases, and growing number of tooth repair procedures, are expected to support the growth of this regional market during the forecast period.

