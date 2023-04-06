Tire Recycling Market Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types 2031 | To Reach $7.32 bn

Tire Recycling Market Expected to Reach $7.32 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tire recycling market size was valued at $5.12 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Tire recycling is a process of converting old and scrap tires in to useful products, such as fuel, rubber mulch, floorings and others. Commonly observed processes of tire recycling include pyrolysis and shredding.

Among these, the shredding segment accounted for the largest tire recycling market share in 2021, owing to the high demand for fuel from manufacturing industry. The market is further segmented on the basis of products derived from tire recycling, which include crumb rubber, tire derived fuels, and others. Among which, tire-derived fuel registered a high market share in 2021, in terms of revenue. The market is mainly driven by rise in demand for automobiles by commercial and non-commercial users. However, problems with storage of scrap tires constraints the tire recycling market growth.

The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Tire Recycling Market are:

Key companies profiled in the tire recycling market forecast report include ApChemi, Big Atom Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, Champlin Tire Recycling, Continental AG, Emanuel Tire Co., Entech Inc., Genan Holding A/S, Green buddies, Green Distillation Technologies Corporation LTD, L&S Tire Co., Liberty Tire Services LLC, Pyrum Innovations AG, Recycled Rubber Products LLC, Tire Disposal & Recycling Inc., Tire Recycling Solutions AS and Wastefront.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Tire Recycling:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Tire Recycling Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments –

By Product -

Tire Derived Fuel

Crumbed Rubber

Others

By Application -

Manufacturing

Construction

Rubber Products

Others

The report includes a brief summary of the market along with a SWOT analysis of the major market players and their financial analysis. The report covers a business overview and portfolio analysis of services that major companies offer. The study analyzes the recent market developments such as expansion, joint ventures, and product launches. Moreover, the study aids new business entrants and stakeholders to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

