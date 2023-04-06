Submit Release
Reconstruction Project on U.S. Highway 14/U.S. Highway 81 Near Arlington to Begin

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Contact:  Dan Sitter, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

ARLINGTON, S.D. – A reconstruction project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 14/U.S. 81 south of Arlington. On Monday, April 10, 2023, the contractor plans to implement two-way traffic controls.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on the eastbound lanes of Highway 14/81 for the first half of the project. Once grading and surfacing are complete in the westbound lanes, two-way traffic will switch to the westbound lanes.

 When the westbound lanes are finished, realignment of Highway 81 and the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes on Highway 14 will begin.

 Bowes Construction of Brookings, SD is the prime contractor for the $7.5 million construction project. The overall project is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 1, 2023.

 Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/arlington-pcn-05hu.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

