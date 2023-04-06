Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Chilean Foreign Minister van Klaveren

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren. The Secretary recognized 200 years of U.S.-Chile bilateral ties and committed to continue ongoing cooperation on promoting human rights and democratic governance, addressing irregular migration in the hemisphere, combatting the climate crisis, and encouraging inclusive and equitable regional economic growth.

The two leaders discussed U.S. and Chilean investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen. The Secretary also acknowledged Chile’s consistent condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Chile’s support for the people of Ukraine.

