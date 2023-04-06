Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size 2023, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2030

Mobile Payment Technologies Market

Mobile Payment Technologies Market, By Type, Type Purchase, By End-use Application and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2027

Rising smart appliance adoption and rising mobile data consumption are likely to fuel growth in the worldwide mobile payment technologies market over the forecast period.” — Coherent Market Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Description:

Coherent Market Insight has released a new research study titled "Mobile Payment Technologies Market" 2023 analysis by the following subjects: Industry size, share, growth, segmentation, manufacturers and innovations, major trends, market drivers, restraints, regulations, distribution methods, opportunities, strategies, prospective road maps, and yearly forecast till 2030. The purpose of the market research study is to thoroughly investigate the Smart Technologies industry in order to gain knowledge of the industry and its economic potential.

A portable electronic device, such as a smartphone, is used to make payments through the mobile payment method. With the aid of this technology, customers can pay instantly for goods and services. The main goal of mobile payment technology is to eliminate the need for cash, paper, coins, and plastic payment methods including debit/credit cards, checks, and paychecks. Due to the rapid advancement of high-speed internet and the growing use of smartphones, both established and emerging economies have begun embracing mobile payment systems. Due to the introduction of innovative payment solutions that allow for immediate payments through mobile phones and the ensuing resistance from end users for these methods of payment, the global market for mobile payment technologies is anticipated to experience significant revenue growth from 2016 onward and register a robust CAGR rate until 2020.

𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟲𝟲𝟰.𝟭𝟵 𝗕𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟮𝟭.𝟯% 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵-𝟮𝟳. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global market in 2019, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 37.8%.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market – Customer Landscape

The research covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator to the dawdler. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions.

▪ PayPal, Inc

▪ Microsoft Corporation

▪ MasterCard International Inc

▪ Apple, Inc

▪ American Express, Co

▪ Google, Inc

▪ Boku, Inc

▪ AT & T, Inc

▪ Visa, Inc

▪ Vodafone Ltd

Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

Report Scope:

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to assist readers in developing business/growth strategies, assessing the market competitive situation, analyzing their current market position, and making informed business decisions regarding Mobile Payment Technologies Market. The market size, estimations, and projections are given in terms of output/shipments (Units) and revenue (USD millions), with data ranging from 2017 to 2028. This study segmented the global market completely. Regional market sizes for commodities are also provided by kind, application, and player.

The impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered when determining market sizes. For a more in-depth understanding of the industry, the study includes profiles of the competitive landscape, important companies, and their relative market positions. The paper also looks at technological advancements and new product improvements. The report will give information on the overall market and sub-segments across the different segments, by company, product type, application, and regions, to Mobile Payment Technologies Market manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain connected organizations in this market.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market - Segmentation Assessment

Coherent Market Insights has segmented the market based on end-user -

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, By Type:

Proximity Payment

Remote Payment

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, By Type Purchase:

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise and Coupons

Travel and Ticketing

Others

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, By End-use Application:

Hospitality & Tourism Sector

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail Sector

Health Care

Education

Others

Geography Overview

Rapid adoption of mobile payment technology is occurring throughout North America, particularly in Canada and the United States. This is due to the advent of simpler, safer, and more practical mobile payment technology. The U.S. industry for mobile payment technology is still in its infancy but has grown significantly since the October 2014 introduction of Apple Pay.

In order to assist the growth of payment technologies and the creation of a cashless economy, numerous governments throughout the area have implemented rigorous regulatory laws. As a result, Europe has a promising prognosis for the market for mobile payment technology in the near future. For instance, programs like the Single European Payments Area (SEPA) of the European Central Bank are intended to supplement domestic and international cashless payments. Although the policy's implementation faces significant difficulties because of things like country's demographics, regional government policies, and banking regulations, it is crucial for the market's effective expansion in both the wholesale and international mobile payment technologies sectors.

What are the key data covered in this Mobile Payment Technologies Market report?

➤ Market CAGR throughout the predicted period

➤ Comprehensive information on the aspects that will drive the Mobile Payment Technologies Market's growth between 2023 and 2027.

➤ Accurate calculation of the size of the Mobile Payment Technologies Market and its contribution to the market, with emphasis on the parent market

➤ Realistic forecasts of future trends and changes in consumer behavior

➤ Mobile Payment Technologies Market Industry Growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

➤ A complete examination of the market's competitive landscape, as well as extensive information on vendors

➤ Detailed examination of the factors that will impede the expansion of Mobile Payment Technologies Market vendors

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

– The study includes a comprehensive analysis of current Mobile Payment Technologies Market trends, estimations, and market size dynamics from 2023 to 2030 in order to identify the most potential prospects.

– The five forces study by Porter underlines the role of buyers and suppliers in aiding stakeholders in making profitable business decisions and expanding their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth research, as well as market size and segmentation, can assist you in identifying current Mobile Payment Technologies Market opportunities.

– The largest countries in each area are mapped based on their market revenue contribution.

– The Mobile Payment Technologies Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the top competitors in the Mobile Payment Technologies Market.

Table of Content:

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Perspective

2.2 Growth Trends by Region

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Industry Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Players by Revenue

3.2 Global Market Share by Company Type

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4 Global Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Revenue

3.5 Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Market

3.8 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Historic Market Size by Type

4.2 Global Forecasted Market Size by Type

5 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Historic Market Size by Application

5.2 Global Forecasted Market Size by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Market Size

6.2 North America Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Market Size

7.2 Europe Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

Frequently Asked Questions

▪ What are the market's restricting factors?

▪ Who are the major market participants?

▪ Which region has the greatest market share?

▪ What are the most latest global Mobile Payment Technologies Market trends?

