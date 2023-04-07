Food Ingredients Market Size Will Grow to Be Worth More Than $475.4 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%

The growth of the global population is increasing the requirement for food, beverages, and nutraceuticals to fulfill their demand.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Ingredients Market size was valued at $270.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $475.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The market growth is propelled by several factors such as product innovations, a rise in the trend of healthy eating, economic growth, a rise in disposable income, and others. Consumer habits, tastes, and preferences are constantly evolving. This has led to innovation in the field of food ingredients market opportunity that drive market growth.

Rise in demand for packaged and processed food, an upsurge in the demand for natural food colors from various end-use industries, including food & beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat & poultry, and seafood, rise in consumers' need for food, beverages and nutraceuticals due to the growing population, an increase in the demand for functional ingredients, and a rise in disposable income of consumers fuel the growth of the global food ingredients market.

Regional Analysis:

The food ingredients market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into flavors, color additives, preservatives, fat replacers, sweeteners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, & binders, thickeners, pH control agents, nutrients, and others. Depending on the application, it is segregated into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, and animal feed. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Players Are:

Players operating in the global food ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their food ingredients market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Ajinomoto, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Danisco), Ingredion Incorporated (TIC Gums, Inc), Kerry Group, Roquette Freres, Südzucker Group (BENEO), Tate and Lyle PLC, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Solvay SA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Chemelco International B.V., Givaudan International S.A. (Naturex S.A.), Palsgaard A/S, Univar, Inc., Corbion NV, Huber Corporation(CP Kelco U.S., Inc.), Kao Corporation, Nexira SAS, Jungbunzlauer Holding AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, ATP Group, Novozymes, Aromata Group S.r.L (Fiorio Colori S.p.A), Kalsec, Inc., Glanbia PLC (Ireland), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Certain portions of the population may benefit from fat replacers in particular ways. The most expected advantages are a lower overall fat intake and, as a result, a lower calorie intake from fat. It is unclear whether those who consume a lot of partially or completely no digestible fat replacements benefit from calorie reduction eventually or not.

Significant advances in emulsion science, on the other hand, have lately resulted in revolutionary approaches for improving food quality and usability. Silica particles, wheat protein micro gels, pea protein micro gels, and other new advancements in emulsion technologies assist producers to bind the chemicals effectively, lowering the time required to complete the process, which is expected to fuel the growth of the emulsifier market. Starch is the most common type of carbohydrate consumed by humans. It is a plentiful, inexpensive, naturally occurring, and easily accessible basic food.

