Vantage Fit Hosted a Webcast on the Occasion Of World Health Day to Promote Employee Wellness

Mental Health has always been an uncomfortable topic for many. But slowly, people are trying to be more open towards it and have been addressing issues related to mental health.””
— Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle
NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, hosted its Vantage Fit webcast in celebration of World Health Day on April 6th, 2023. The webcast aimed to promote the importance of mental health and well-being in the workplace.
The webcast, titled "Effective communication for better mental health: Building stronger relationships at work," featured industry experts who shared insights and best practices for promoting mental and emotional well-being in the workplace.
This episode highlighted the following points:
Importance of effective communication
How effective communication at work can open the doors to improved employee mental health
Identify and break communication barriers at the workplace and foster a sense of belonging among employees
The guests for the episode included Ankit Malhotra, CEO of heyy; Alpa Momaya, R&D Head and Nutrition of HealthifyMe and Anjan Pathak, CTO and co-founder of Vantage Circle. In the session, Ankit, Alpa, and Anjan discussed how HR managers could celebrate World Health Day by implementing effective communication strategies to foster a supportive and healthy work environment.
According to Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, “Mental Health has always been an uncomfortable topic for many. But slowly, people are trying to be more open towards it and have been addressing issues related to mental health. In a workplace, one must be empathetic to others to understand their problems and build strong relationships at work.”
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.