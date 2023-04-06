Emergence of Crypto-Stock Projects: A Key Development in the Financial Industry

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of crypto-stock projects is an exciting development that has the potential to reshape the financial industry. By combining the benefits of traditional finance with the innovative potential of digital assets, these projects can provide investors with greater opportunities for diversification and value creation.
One noteworthy example is MetaTdex, a decentralized exchange that is set to list on the Hong Kong stock market with a token-stock linkage project. This project will allow users to trade BGT（the native token link with the Hong Kong stock market） on the exchange and use them as a bridge between Hong Kong stocks and Web3 assets. The increasing value aspect of the Tdex Token also makes it an attractive investment opportunity.
To attract more users, MetaTdex has launched a product called "DEX Angel," which allows users to become initial shareholders of the world's first listed decentralized exchange with just 9.9 USDT. Holding users of the DEX Angel product will also receive multiple benefits, including an original equity of a stock valued at $170 million, a discount on MetaTdex spot trading fees, and a purchase amount rebate for referrals.
Other notable projects going in this direction include NASDAQ's collaboration with Symbiont to develop a blockchain-based platform for trading private securities. This platform has the potential to significantly streamline the process of trading private securities, which are typically illiquid and challenging to trade.
Another example is tZERO, a blockchain platform for trading security tokens. By leveraging blockchain technology, tZERO aims to make the process of trading security tokens more efficient and accessible. INX Limited is also worth mentioning, as it recently became the first company to receive SEC approval for a token IPO. This approval represents a significant milestone for the crypto industry, as it opens up new opportunities for companies to raise capital using digital assets.
The partnership between the Swiss stock exchange SIX and Digital Asset Holdings is also noteworthy. Together, they are developing a blockchain-based platform for trading digital assets. This platform has the potential to significantly streamline the process of trading digital assets, which is currently fragmented and challenging to navigate.
