All-Inclusive Services for Heath Care Facilities

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iMedical Healthcare Solutions doesn’t just sell, rent and lease the supplies and equipment that a medical facility needs for initial outfitting and operation. The company’s service offerings set this Virginia Beach-based company apart.

iMedical’s comprehensive service options include equipment inspections, preventive maintenance, refurbishment, recertification, replacement parts, and major and minor repairs done on-site or at a full-fledged repair center at its hub on Bayside Road.

With a combined 150 years of experience in the healthcare industry, iMedical’s team also can provide planning and project management, design consultation, cost savings plans, and IT solutions for medical facilities and surgical centers. “Our number one job is to provide customers with everything needed to deliver the highest-quality patient care,” says CEO John Taylor. “But we certainly don’t stop there. We’re committed to ensuring that a facility runs effectively and efficiently for many years.”

As a local business, iMedical can almost always offer same-day appointments on repair calls and loaner equipment, should any item require extensive repairs. The company’s fleet of trucks ensures the timely delivery of equipment and supplies. iMedical currently services about 30 offices and clinics from Virginia Beach to Richmond. Technicians often perform maintenance and calibration appointments once or twice a year on a wide variety of medical equipment, such as patient monitors, electrosurgical instruments, autoclave sterilizers, and many more. Customers can access full reporting of their equipment servicing documentation for compliance purposes.

iMedical also offers outside service contract reviews to ensure customers get fair pricing and adequate coverage.

“Honestly, a lot of medical equipment doesn’t getting as much attention as it should,” Taylor relates. “A stretcher, for instance, might need more than one inspection a year if it’s heavily used. It’s like a car: if you’re putting lots of miles on it, it should go to the shop more frequently to ensure it’s working exactly as it should and that nothing needs fixing or tweaking.”

Founded in 2002 and rebranded after a 2018 merger, iMedical specializes in opening surgery centers, new office practices, urgent care centers, nursing homes, endoscopy suites, and micro-hospitals around the world.

The company buys in bulk, repurposes still valuable products, and relies on extensive industry knowledge to keep its prices 30 to 60 percent below manufacturers’ pricing, with a one-year warranty included on all sales.

Items range from advanced electronic devices such as EKG and ultrasound machines to basics such as exam tables, gauze, gloves, and syringes. Delivery is typically immediate and free for local medical facilities. iMedical service also extends to installation, technical support, and training.

iMedical’s nearly 80,000-square foot headquarters includes an approximately 4,000-square foot showroom with mock imaging, surgical, endoscopy, and emergency equipment and areas for customers to browse. The building also has a training lab dedicated to Biomed, clinical sales, nurses, physicians, and other ancillary functions such as seminar needs.

For clients opening a new facility, iMedical’s consulting team can help with equipment planning by developing cost-conscious site plans and metrics such as projected staffing, focus areas, and the number of procedures and exam rooms needed. “We work very hard to tailor our services according to customers’ specifications,” Taylor notes. “Their success is our success.”

iMedical is a growing company with additional locations in Richmond, Cincinnati, and San Diego, with plans to open warehouses in the Northeast, Texas, and Mexico. But its heart remains in Hampton Roads.

“We’re proud to be here for our local medical community,” Taylor says. “We’re ready to serve.”

COMPANY INFORMATION

5740 Bayside Rd.

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

+1 844-990-0460

info@imedical.solutions

https://www.imedicalshop.com/