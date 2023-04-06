Mobile Battery Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2030 | Allied Market Research

Mobile Battery Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mobile battery, also known as a portable battery or power bank, is a device that stores electrical energy and can be used to charge other electronic devices on the go. Mobile batteries typically consist of a lithium-ion or lithium-polymer battery pack, charging circuitry, and one or more output ports, such as USB or Lightning connectors. Mobile batteries are commonly used to charge smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices that have built-in rechargeable batteries. They are especially useful for people who are frequently on the move, such as travelers or outdoor enthusiasts, as they allow these individuals to keep their devices powered up without needing access to a wall outlet. The mobile battery market size was valued at $21.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $38.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The rise in demand for smartphones from people below the age group of 30 years across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, an increase in the use of two mobile phones such as smartphones and feature phones among professionals is further anticipated to fuel the global mobile battery market growth from 2021 to 2030. However, the low penetration of smartphones among people with age above 60 and the strong presence of featured phones across the globe are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, high concern toward personal & financial security owing to potential risks in online activities among consumers decreased the demand for smartphones which in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the smartphone battery market in the coming years. On the contrary, a rise in R&D activities toward increasing battery life and performance is expected to create opportunities for key players operating in the market from 2021 to 2030.

Depending on the type, the lithium-ion battery segment held the highest market share of about 69.75% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the mobile battery market forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries, owing to the increase in the need for smartphones and the incorporation of additional features such as games, cameras, music players, and video players, which require more energy due to the increased utilization of the processor.

On the basis of application, the smartphone segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the consistent growth of smartphones in the global mobile industry owing to the rise in demand for smartphones among the age group of 18 to 30 years for social media, gaming apps, and others. In addition, the rise in the replacement of feature phones with smartphones increases the demand for mobile batteries in this segment and thereby is expected to drive the global mobile battery market during the analyzed time frame.

On the basis of sales channels, the offline segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to key advantages associated with offline distributors such as maintenance & services, replacement, faster problem resolving associated with battery functions, and others. In addition, consumers across the globe are conservative and price sensitive across sales channels which resulted in driving the trend toward shopping for key mobile accessories such as mobile batteries, covers and others owing to their faith in the offline platform.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific garnered a dominant share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain this dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and a huge consumer base in the region. In addition, an increase in investments and R&D toward improving battery life and enhancing the performance of mobile phones is further projected to fuel the market growth in the region.

The global market analysis covers in-depth information on the major mobile battery industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TWS, LG Corporation, Maxell, Ltd., Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd., Zhuhai CosMX Battery Co., Ltd., TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd., and Amperex Technology Limited.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global mobile battery market are DESAY, BYD, EEMB, Zhuhai Coslight Battery, China BAK Battery, ENERDEL, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study

- In 2020, the lithium-ion battery segment accounted for about 69.75% of the share in the global mobile battery market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2020, the smartphone segment accounted for 82.2% mobile battery market share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 6.4% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global mobile battery market.

- Online is the fastest-growing sales channel segment in the global mobile battery market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021–2030.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.6%, throughout the forecast period.

- In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global mobile battery market with more than 39.4% of the share, in terms of revenue.

