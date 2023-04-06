Captive Power Generation Market to Expand with Significant CAGR during 2030 | Allied Market Research

Captive Power Generation Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captive power generation refers to the production of electricity by a company or industrial facility for its own use. Rather than relying on the grid or purchasing electricity from a utility company, the facility generates its own power using a variety of sources, such as diesel generators, natural gas turbines, or renewable energy systems like solar or wind power. Captive power generation is often used by large industrial facilities that require a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity to operate their machinery and equipment. By generating their own power, these facilities can avoid disruptions and reduce their dependence on the grid, which can be subject to power outages or other issues. The global captive power generation market was valued at $494.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $823.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

A captive power generation plant, also known as a self-generating plant, is a facility that produces electricity used and managed by industrial or commercial energy consumers for their own energy consumption. It can operate off-grid or can be connected to the grid to trade in excess electricity. Capacity power plants are commonly used by energy-intensive industries where the continuity and quality of the power supply are crucial, such as aluminum smelters, steel mills, chemical plants, and other factories. Solar PV innovation and investment will significantly reduce costs and enable less energy-intensive industries to economically disconnect from the grid by combining solar power with electricity generators or cogeneration units with battery systems.

Residential and commercial construction projects are on the rise in developing countries, and developed countries have a significant impact on stationary power generation. An increase in infrastructure activities will escalate the demand for steel and cement. The growing demand for these raw materials for infrastructure development will drive the demand for captive power generation to meet the needs of the growing construction market trends. Rapid innovation in renewable energy sources and government regulation to go zero carbon by 2050 are the key drivers of capital investment in solar, tidal, and wind. However, continuous fluctuations in the prices of crude oil and the political impact on the export of crude oil and related petroleum products hamper the growth of the captive power generation market.

The global captive power generation market is segmented into technology type, fuel type, ownership, end use, and region.

Depending on the technology type, the market is categorized into heat exchangers, turbines, gas engines, transformers, and others. In terms of value, the gas engines segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. On the basis of fuel type, the global captive power generation market is categorized into diesel, gas, coal, and others. In terms of value, the coal segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

By ownership type, the market is bifurcated into single and multiple. In terms of value, multiple segments accounted for the largest share in 2020. The end uses of the captive power generation market includes residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing region. The major companies profiled in this report include ADC LLC, ArcelorMittal S.A., Clarke Energy, General Electric Company, Hindalco, Kohler Co., PBS Group, Reliance Industries, Siemens, and Wartsila.

In addition to the abovementioned companies, Bharat Heavy Electrical, Doosan Corporation, Essar Steel, Thermax, and NALCO India are competing for the share of the market through product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and expanding the production capabilities to meet the future demand for the captive power generation in the forecast period.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Captive Power Generation Market

- Emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global Captive power generation market during this period.

- This impact is mostly attributed to the significant disruptions in raw material transportation, the presence of low labor, led to the shutdown of many manufacturing industries led to the decline of demand for Captive power generation during this period.

- The decrease in demand for many non-essential products and the shutdown of construction and tourism-related industries have created a negative impact on the development of the global Captive power generation market.

- Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to have a negative impact on the global captive power generation market growth during the pandemic period.

Key findings of the study

- By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- By Technology type, the gas engine segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By Fuel Type, the coal segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By ownership, the multiple ownership segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By End-use, the industrial segment accounted for the largest captive power generation market share in 2020.

