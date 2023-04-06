Diaphragm Pump Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2021 - 2030

Diaphragm Pump Market Size

Diaphragm Pump Market Expected to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A diaphragm pump is a type of positive displacement pump that uses a flexible diaphragm to move fluid. The diaphragm is typically made of rubber, plastic, or another flexible material, and is connected to a piston or a set of gears that moves the diaphragm back and forth. As the diaphragm moves, it creates suction that draws fluid into the pump chamber. As the diaphragm moves in the opposite direction, it pressurizes the fluid and forces it out of the pump through a discharge valve. Diaphragm pumps are often used for pumping fluids that are viscous or contain solids, as the flexible diaphragm can handle variations in viscosity and solids content without clogging or damaging the pump. The global diaphragm pump market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2020, and the global diaphragm pump market forecast is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1574

A diaphragm pump is a hydraulically or mechanically actuated positive displacement pump that uses a combination of reciprocating action and either a flapper valve or a ball valve to transfer liquids. Diaphragm pumps are self-priming and are ideal for viscous liquids. Virtually all major industries utilize diaphragm pumps which are commonly used to move abrasive fluids, including concrete, or acids and chemicals. They are also common in automobiles and aircraft. In addition, a diaphragm pump is also known as a membrane pump, air-operated double diaphragm pump (AODD), or pneumatic diaphragm pump. Diaphragm pumps use the up-and-down movement of a cupped, elastic surface to generate liquid flow. This surface, found within the pump, is typically made from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Teflon, synthetic rubber, or a similar material. When the surface is pushed into the liquid, it adds pressure and displaces a certain amount of fluid. When it is pulled back from the liquid, it draws in more fluid. The diaphragm pump uses check valves to prevent the backflow of fluid through the entry valve. Diaphragm pumps are highly used as a common site in many industries. There is an extensive number of construction materials available to produce a bewildering number of configurations to accommodate difficult fluids such as corrosive chemicals, volatile solvents, viscous, sticky fluids, shear-sensitive foodstuffs, and pharma product dirty water and abrasive slurry smaller solids, creams, gels, and oils.

Diaphragm pumps are highly used in pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food & beverages, and other industries. In addition, the rising demand for medicines, gasoline, and other food products across the globe may act as the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, the rising demand for diaphragm pump in government projects may also act as a major opportunity factor for the market.

The global diaphragm pump market is segmented on the basis of mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end-user and region. Depending on the mechanism, the market is categorized into air-operated and electrical-operated. On the basis of operation, it is divided into single-acting and double acting. On the basis of discharge pressure, it is classified into up to 80 bars, 80 to 200 bars, and above 200 bars. On the basis of end-user, it is classified into water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1574

The global diaphragm pump market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Dover Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, GemmeCotti Srl, Graco Inc., Grundfos Holding A/S, IDEX Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, LEWA GmbH, Tapflo AB and Xylem.

The global diaphragm pump market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020–2030. The report includes a study of the market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the diaphragm pump market growth.

Key findings of the study

- On the basis of mechanism, the air-operated segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- On the basis of operation, the double-acting segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- On the basis of discharge pressure, the up to 80 bars segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

- On the basis of end-user, the water & wastewater segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

- On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

Procure Complete Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6ab239a35075523b175516e129c13e80?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P21776

bout Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.