RENUITY LAUNCHES ADVANCED FLOOR COATINGS LOCATION TO SERVE KEY RALEIGH MARKET

Leading Home Improvement Provider Expands Footprint In Greater Triangle Area
RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renuity, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing home improvement providers, added to its rapidly growing geographic coverage with the opening of a new location in Raleigh. As of this week, Renuity Advanced Floor Coatings offers top-of-the-line flooring and storage solutions to homeowners across the Triangle.
Renuity Advanced Floor Coatings' launch of a new location in Raleigh will bring high-quality concrete floor coating and storage solutions to homeowners in the Triangle area. Renuity’s new location demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its industry-leading service and expertise to homeowners nationwide.
"Renuity is excited to bring our top-of-the-line flooring and storage solutions to the Raleigh area," said Patrick Shelton, Renuity’s Senior VP of Product Innovation. "Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing high-quality service and expertise to homeowners across the Triangle."
The new location is in Northeast Raleigh, which makes for an ideal location near the I-40 Beltlines and accessible to the metro area of some 1.4 million people. Almost immediately, Renuity Advanced Floor Coatings is the de facto source for advanced flooring and storage solutions in Raleigh and surrounding areas.
By utilizing cutting-edge polyurea coatings technology, Renuity has developed products that surpass epoxy in strength, providing enhanced durability, longevity, and low-maintenance features. As a result, high-traffic areas can benefit from a durable and long-lasting solution that homeowners can be proud to own.
Renuity's cabinets and wall storage systems are designed to endure the test of time and are remarkably sturdy, ensuring that homeowners receive the best quality storage systems available. These top-tier storage solutions are constructed to last, using top-quality materials and innovative designs that optimize storage space and keep homeowner’s possessions well-organized.
Plus, with Renuity's unbeatable limited lifetime warranty, homeowners can feel confident that they are making a wise investment in their home's long-term organization and comfort. Upgrade the garage with Renuity today and experience the unparalleled durability and functionality of our world-class systems.
In an industry that is very often decentralized and disconnected, Renuity has earned a nationwide reputation for its consistency, commitment to customer satisfaction, and attention to detail. Their team of skilled professionals is trained to provide top-notch service, from the initial consultation to the final installation.
"We believe that our customers deserve the very best," said Shelton. "That's why we use only the highest quality materials and equipment, and it is why we stand behind our work with a rock-solid satisfaction guarantee."
About Renuity
Renuity is one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing home improvement providers. The company goes to market under its national Renuity brand along with nine regional operating brands including Mad City Windows & Baths, Pacific Bath, FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, Home Smart Industries, MaxHome, Paradise Home Improvement, Rite Window, and Closet America. Renuity has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners get quality remodeling services and reliable installation at a competitive price.
For more information, please visit renuitycoatings.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.