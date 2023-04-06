Pyrazinamide Market Research Report 2023 - Detailed Analysis of Future Trends & Growth Opportunities | CMI

Pyrazinamide Market

The global pyrazinamide market is estimated to be valued at US$ 143.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The research report incorporates a detailed evaluation of this industry and a commendable brief of its segments. The study is inclusive of a basic overview of this market with respect to the current industry status and the market size, on the basis of volume and revenue. The study offers a synopsis of significant details such as the regional landscape of the industry as well as the firms that have established a strong position in the market. Based on the major Pyrazinamide market dynamics as well as the growth-improving factors, this study calculates the market value and growth rate. The most recent market trends, industry news, and growth probabilities serve as the foundation for the entire study. Together with a SWOT analysis of the well-known competitors, it also includes a thorough analysis of the Pyrazinamide market and competitive environment.

Global Pyrazinamide Market – Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic:

The COVID-19 impact created an opportunity for the global Pyrazinamide market growth, owing to the application of Pyrazinamide for the treatment of COVID-19-associated symptoms. For instance, in September 2022, according to an article published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease, dysrhythmias due to SARS-CoV-2 infection exhibit high-grade atrioventricular block, atrial fibrillation, and ventricular tachycardia. Mortality in COVID-19 patients was due to cardiac movement with premature ventricular contractions and pulseless electrical activity. Thus, increasing demand for Pyrazinamide from COVID-19 patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the global Pyrazinamide market growth.

Healthcare institutions all throughout the world were badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a November 2020 article in the Best Practice & Research Clinical Anesthesiology Magazine. There was a shortage of medical supplies such water, sanitizing materials, toilet paper, hospital equipment, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals. The COVID-19 pandemic-related statewide lockdowns, according to the same source, had a significant impact on the Indian economy, particularly the service and healthcare product manufacturing industries.

Pyrazinamide Market Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global Pyrazinamide market include Pure Chemistry Scientific, LGM Pharma, TCI, HBCChem, Alfa Chemistry, Toronto Research Chemicals, Acros Organics, AlliChem, Waterstone Technology, City Chemical, EDQM, J & K SCIENTIFIC, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology, Energy Chemical, and Beijing Ouhe Technology.

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Pyrazinamide Market, By Patient Type:

Adult

Pediatric

• Global Pyrazinamide Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Pyrazinamide Regional Analysis:

The research study has segregated the global Pyrazinamide industry into segments, including product type, application, and vertical, to broaden the overall understanding of the industry. This assessment has been carried out on the basis of size, share, and CAGR. Additionally, regional analysis has been done by the experts stressing the growth potential of the key regions and countries. The report also encompasses accurate and reliable figures based on the Pyrazinamide consumption and production in key regions. North America: U.S. and Canada.

• Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

• Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East: GCC, Israel, Rest of Middle East

•Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa

