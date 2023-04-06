Smart Cities Market: Opportunities, Challenges, Current Trends and Future Growth Prospects | Reports by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for integrated security & safety systems for improved public safety are significant factors driving global smart cities market revenue growth

Smart Cities Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for 5G technology globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart cities market size reached USD 457.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. rising demand for public safety & security are fulfilling with the help of technologically advanced devices such as video surveillance cameras, immediate recognition of faces, and license plates may lead to the smart cities market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of the IoT and 5G technologies is also an impelling factor contributing towards the smart cities market development over the forecasting years.

Emergen Research has released a new market research report that specifically examines the global Smart Cities Market.

The research study highlights the swiftly developing and expanding market segments, providing valuable insights into each aspect of the industry. The report covers details about various activities, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 ;

The market is experiencing a notable boost due to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of smart cities. The use of AI in diverse applications, such as video surveillance, integration with self-driving ride-sharing vehicles, traffic management, and parking, is expanding across several sectors, which will lead to the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞: The global smart cities market is expanding rapidly and is expected to reach USD 1,427.84 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8%.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The market can be segmented based on application, technology, and geography.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: The key application segments include smart governance, smart mobility, smart energy, smart building, smart healthcare, smart education, smart security, and others.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:The key technology segments include artificial intelligence, big data analytics, internet of things, blockchain, cloud computing, and others.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲: The market can be segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:The report identifies key market trends such as rapid urbanization, government initiatives, IoT and AI adoption, and sustainable development.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, SAP, Itron Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Telensa Inc., Accenture, Cubic Corporation, and Kapsch TrafficCom AG.

The Global Smart Cities Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The rise in the number of people living in urban areas around the world is creating a need for smart cities. It is projected that by 2050, 68% of the global population will reside in urban areas.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Governments around the world are introducing initiatives for smart cities to enhance sustainability, promote economic growth, and improve services for citizens. As an example, India launched the Smart Cities Mission in 2015, which aimed to establish 100 smart cities by 2020.

𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The growing use of IoT and AI technologies is propelling the development of smart cities. The installation of smart sensors and connected devices is facilitating the collection and analysis of real-time data, and the use of AI algorithms is improving decision-making procedures.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:Smart cities are built to encourage sustainable development, decrease carbon emissions, and improve energy efficiency. The integration of eco-friendly resources like renewable energy sources, smart grid systems, and green infrastructure is pushing the implementation of smart cities globally.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Smart Transportation

Smart Buildings

Smart Utilities

Smart Citizen Services

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Security

Energy Management

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Buildings

Transportation

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

The report provides detailed information on factors that are expected to impact the market growth and market share during the forecast period

It presents the current state of the market and the future growth prospects in various geographical regions.

The report also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and delivers both qualitative and quantitative information..

In addition, the report conducts a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysis.T

The in-depth analysis provides valuable insights into the market, including the growth rate and business opportunities.

