Going Green with Low Density Polyethylene: Latest Trends in LDPE Market (2023-2028)

low density polythlene market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Low Density Polythlene (LDPE) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global low density polyethylene market size reached US$ 43.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during 2023-2028.

Low Density Polythlene (LDPE) Market Overview:

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is a thermoplastic homopolymer comprised of a single monomer that is ethylene. It is industrially synthesized using the stirred autoclave and tubular route procedures. It is characterized by its superior flexibility, high stress-crack resistance, excellent barrier properties, and good impact strength. It is transparent and resistant to most chemicals, making it ideal for use in chemical containers that can be manufactured in desired colors. In addition to this, it is resistant to moisture and can withstand very low temperatures, thereby making it suitable for use in food packaging and agricultural applications that are suitable for prolonged cold storage. There has been a considerable rise in the demand for low density polythlene across the globe due to its positive impact on the environment.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-density-polyethylene-market/requestsample

Top Low Density Polythlene (LDPE) Manufacturers Worldwide:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

• Borealis AG

• Braskem SA

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

• Lone Star Chemical

• Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.

• Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc. (TPRI)

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Qatar Petrochemical Company

Low Density Polythlene (LDPE) Market

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for LDPE and its byproducts for packaging purposes. This can be attributed to the increasing sales of packaged food, beverages, and consumer goods across the globe. In line with this, the rapid utilization of LDPE in the construction sector for various applications, such as insulation, waterproofing and geomembranes, is providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, continual technological advancements in the manufacturing of LDPE resulting in innovative product variants with improved strength, toughness, and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation, are providing a boost to the demand. Besides this, the rising volume of long-distance shipping materials due to the growth in the e-commerce industry is leading to an augmenting demand for flexible packaging, which, in turn, is fueling the LDPE market. The market is further fueled by the growing adoption of LDPE in healthcare applications, including the production of medical devices, packaging for pharmaceuticals, and surgical gloves.

Browse Full Report With TOC:– https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-density-polyethylene-market

Low Density Polythlene (LDPE) Market Demand:

Apart from this, the growing population and inflating disposable income levels of consumers are driving the demand for various consumer goods, thereby propelling the demand for LDPE in the manufacturing industry. Moreover, numerous favorable government initiatives are promoting the reduction of plastic wastage, further resulting in a higher uptake of recyclable materials with a lower carbon footprint, creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Furthermore, the rising usage of LDPE in the manufacturing of solar panels and wind turbines is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization and industrialization, rising environmental concerns among the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Ask an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1093&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Manufacturing Process Insights:

• Autoclave Method

• Tubular Method

Feedstock Insights:

• Natural Gas

• Naphtha

• Others

Application Insights:

• Film and Sheets

• Extrusion Coatings

• Injection Molding

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.