Food Safety Testing Market Size is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2021-2031

Wide range of Food safety testing method and equipment are expected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Safety Testing Market size was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031. Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growing population, rise in disposable income of consumers, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition, and enhanced food safety testing drive the food safety testing market growth. However, a lack of necessary infrastructure for food safety control in the developing or poor nations, and a lack of communication between players in food safety testing market and their clients hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, introduction of new and cutting-edge techniques in food safety testing and various regulations on food safety, particularly in the developed economies will present new growth opportunities for the global food safety testing market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The Food safety testing industry is segmented on the basis of type, food-tested, technology, and region. By type, the market is categorized into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical and toxin and others. On the basis of food-tested, the food safety testing market is fragmented into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy product, cereals, grains, & pulses, processed food, and others. As per the technology, the market is divided into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia Argentina and the rest of LAMEA).

Key Players Are:

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., PCAS Labs, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and TUV SUD AG.

By type, pathogen had the largest food safety testing market share in 2021 with a CAGR of 7.1%. In addition, quick pathogen testing methods have become very common in the food business. New developments in sensors, tests based on antibodies, and techniques for genetic amplification are a few of these techniques.

By technology, the PCR-based assay segment had the largest share in 2021 and is expected to have the largest market share in 2031 due to real-time polymerase chain reaction. Moreover, polymerase chain reaction is a quick and inexpensive quantitative method for determining the quantity of certain DNA-segments present in samples, which aids in detecting both purposeful and incidental food adulterations caused by biological contaminants

