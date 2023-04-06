UV Tapes Market Growth, Trends and Industry Forecast 2023-2030 with Top Countries Data | The Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

UV Tapes Market

Ultra-Violet (UV) tapes are a kind of pressure sensitive tape which have strong adhesion strength.

UV tapes, also known as UV-curable tapes, are adhesive tapes that use ultraviolet (UV) light to cure or harden the adhesive. They are often used in industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace for bonding and protection during manufacturing processes. UV tapes can offer high adhesion strength, low outgassing, and resistance to harsh environmental conditions such as heat, chemicals, and moisture. They are also known for their ability to bond to a variety of substrates, including plastics, metals, and glass.

Competitor Analysis:

The significant players operating in the global UV Tapes market are

★ The Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

★ Nitto Denko Corporation

★ Mitsui Chemicals Group

★ Lintec Corporation

★ Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

This report has explored the key segments: by Type and by Application.

By Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

★ Polyolefin (PO)

★ Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

★ Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

★ Others

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

★ Wafer Dicing

★ Back-grinding

★ Others

Regional Analysis for UV Tapes Market:

◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

