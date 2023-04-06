British IKAR Holdings and Turkish INOMEC Engineering group, agreed on partnership

Emin Altibag, Chairman and CEO, Inomec, Sertan Aycicek, Group President IKAR Holdings, Eralp Ungeldi, CEO, IKAR Construction

IKAR Holdings, a multi-tiered entrepreneurial group, and INOMEC Engineering Group have agreed to join forces in a mutual partnership.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INOMEC, a leading engineering group, headquartered in Istanbul, is providing mechanical, civil and electrical engineering services across a wide range of industry sectors. The company is heavily involved starting from the oil and gas industry, to petrochemical, dams, iron and steel construction, wastewater, paper and many other sectors. The group successfully executed projects in Türkiye, Iraq, Georgia, Afghanistan and in several African countries. Amongst their clients are global corporations such as BP, BASF, Cargill, Bayer, Total, Shell, Siemens, GE, OMV, Linde, SAMSUNG and many others.

The parties agreed to establish a mutual Joint Venture in London, between IKAR Construction Limited and INOMEC Engineering Inc., called “IKAR INOMEC Engineering Limited”, which will provide engineering services on a global scale.

In the new mutual company, Emin Altibag, Chairman and CEO of INOMEC, will take over the role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

IKAR Construction, which is part of IKAR Industries, is operating as general contractor across all fields of the construction industry. It is aiming to unite under its umbrella organization to provide first class execution, comprising a wide range of services covering the entire value chain in the construction industry from building construction & civil engineering, transportation infrastructures and special divisions including facility management.

IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered entrepreneurial group, with a current overall portfolio of 40 companies. The group has a vertical approach, which is structured into three operational Holdings, covering activities across a wide variety of industries:

IKAR Industries is focused on matured industries such as energy, sports, real assets, cyber security, aviation, defense, services, and construction. IKAR Global is focused on impact activities ranging from media, to technology, to finance and education and is currently in the process of establishing its own University. The third holding, Adelfi Ventures, is focused on startup and established companies and has already a portfolio of more than ten companies covering health tech, manufacturing, trading, telecommunication and others.

The Chairman and Founder of INOMEC, Emin Altibag, commented: “I am flattered joining IKAR into a mutual partnership. We could establish our group within the last years as a recognized engineering company chosen by various well known clients. The new partnership with IKAR will enable us to provide our services on a global scale due to the extraordinary network of the IKAR ecosystem. This new joint venture between a British Holding and a Turkish engineering group is setting new standards in our sector”.

“We are creating with IKAR Construction a completely different kind of player in the international construction industry. By adding INMEC as a strong and experienced engineering group into our portfolio, we significantly strengthen our capabilities. I am exited about this new partnership and looking forward to a long term and successful partnership”, said Eralp Ungeldi, CEO of IKAR Construction, London.

“We are out of the box thinking entrepreneurs. Our vision is to bring together the best in class from all parts of the world as we believe that our biggest strength is the human capital which we unite in our holdings, partnerships and investments. The complementary experiences, knowledge, network and multiple cultural and international backgrounds of our executive management and our partners are the game changing assets, which we bring to any company we partner with, and projects we are involved. I am very delighted about the new partnership with INOMEC and Mr. Altibag and our new partnership”, stated Sertan Aycicek, Group President of IKAR Holdings, London.