Haar Cloud Ltd. announces the launch of a new range of managed hosting services

Haar Cloud Ltd. launches a new range of managed hosting services
Haar Cloud, a leading cloud solutions and IT infrastructure company, has just released a new range of Managed Hosting services.
With these new managed hosting services, whether our customers own a startup or have a large company, they can choose a Haar web hosting plan customized to their needs and goals.”
— Adrian Huma, co-founder Haar Cloud and Director
ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haar Cloud is a trusted technology partner with in-depth expertise and industry knowledge across Cloud, Managed Hosting, Cyber Security and IT Consultancy.
Understanding how complex it can be to start a new website or ecommerce store from scratch, Haar Cloud now offers a new range of cloud web hosting services, all fully managed and powered by an easy-to-use and performant cPanel control panel.
“With these new managed hosting services, whether our customers own a startup or have a large company, they can choose a Haar web hosting plan customized to their needs and goals”, said Adrian Huma, co-founder of Haar Cloud and Director.
The new Managed Hosting gives customers access to industry-leading systems and highly-skilled technicians, along with NVME SSD, 100% Uptime, 10Gbits servers, and Anti-DDoS protection.
"On top of everything, our new managed hosting range provides a website with optimal speed and security, pre-installed tools, such WooCommerce or WordPress, and 24/7 technical support with an average response time of 15 minutes," added Adrian Huma, co-founder of Haar Cloud.
Haar's new General Managed Hosting services include:
- General Hosting cPanel Small Plan provides 1 site/domain,100GB cloud storage and 250GB bandwidth, among other features, such as DDoS protection.
- General Hosting cPanel Medium Plan provides 10 sites/domains, 125GB cloud storage and 500GB bandwidth, among others, such as 50 Email addresses.
- General Hosting cPanel Professional Plan provides unlimited sites/domains, 150GB cloud storage, unlimited bandwidth, and 24/7 monitoring.
- General Hosting cPanel Scale Plan provides unlimited sites/domains, 300GB cloud storage, unlimited bandwidth, 24/7 monitoring, and Cloudflare enabled.
This new range of managed hosting services will help customers build a high-performance, secure online store at a low cost. The Haar team of hosting specialists will pre-install everything, making sure every website is up to date, being available 24/7 to answer any technical questions customers may have.
Haar Cloud is committed to delivering all the technology solutions businesses worldwide need, helping its customers achieve the best results using the right cloud technology, cyber security, and IT support services.
Customers can already access the new Managed Hosting range through the Haar Cloud client portal.
If you want to know more about Haar Cloud and Technology solutions, please visit www.hellohaar.com.
About Haar
Haar provides tailor-made cloud and IT infrastructure services, all delivered by accredited technologies and certified experts, with 24x7 support included. We’re here to help you get the most from your technology with the best Cloud Infrastructure, Managed Hosting, Cyber Security and IT Consultancy solutions on the market.
For more information, please visit www.hellohaar.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.