Ensuring Safety and Security: Exploring the Benefits and Risks of Remote Vehicle Shutdown Technology

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Published Latest Report titled, "Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market by System (Manual and Automatic) and Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027"

Remote vehicle shutdown is a device which is connected to the car through the central circuit. With the help of transmitter and receiver, the device receives signal either to reduce the speed of the vehicle or to shutoff the engine entirely. The significant rise in the theft of vehicles and cargos has triggered for the need of automated systems that help in securing the vehicle or the cargo. Even after being equipped with security systems, the transportation industry is still witnessing huge losses due to theft of vehicle and cargo. This safety assurance leads to the growth of the remote vehicle shutdown market in near future.

The study covers a comprehensive analysis of the prime dynamic trends, top market players, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market research involves an overview of the market and highlights market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and rise in demand have a tremendous impact on the market growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

With the development of logistics and transportation for the purpose of safe and timely deliverance of goods is increasing. This has increased the demand for the remote shutdown vehicle market for vehicles safety. This has resulted in the growth of the remote vehicle shutdown market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The significant factors leading to the growth of the market are increased concern of safety and timely deliverance and increased use of the device by police departments. However, concerns about privacy and instances of vehicle and personal damage due to engine lockdown hampers the growth of automotive remote vehicle shutdown market. On the other hand, prevention of hijacking and thefts will fuel demand in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

PassTime GPS,

OnStar Corporation,

Cobra Car Tech Ltd,

Sonic Electronix Inc.,

LoJack Corporation,

TracknStop,

The Tracker,

Fleetsmart,

Frotcom International,

EMCO Software

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

By System

Manual

Automatic

By Vehicle type

Passenger

Commercial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)