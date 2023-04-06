With CAGR of 3.7%, Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size To Reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size – USD 8.73 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%

The changing lifestyle and buying behaviour of people, a rise in disposable income, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles are some the factors influencing the market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Automotive Refinish Coatings Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Alkyd), By Product (Primer, Basecoat), By Technology (Water-borne Coatings, UV-cured Coatings), By Substrate (Glass, Metal), By Application (Commercial vehicles), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

The GlobalAutomotive Refinish Coatings Marketis expected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for automotive refinish is growing due to the rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle and buying behaviour of the consumers, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles.

Key Players Included in this report are:

PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, Matrix System Automotive Finishes, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., and Berger Paints India Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Clear coats, offer protection to the paint on vehicles from sun, dust, or water, hold the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is expected to have a growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Metal substrates held the largest share in 2019 and are expected to lead the segment throughout the forecast period with a significant CAGR since metal surfaces are prone to suffer from corrosion.

The passenger vehicles segment dominated the market with 40.3% of the share in 2019, in terms of revenue. The demand is expected to increase because of high disposable incomes, substantially changing buying behaviour, and demand for luxury cars.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Activator

Filler

Putty

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Automotive Refinish Coatings Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Automotive Refinish Coatings Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle

4.2.2.2. Growth of automotive industry

4.2.2.3. Rise of environment friendly coating technologies

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand of UV-curable coating and nanocoatings

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile costs of raw materials

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulations regarding various VOC-containing products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

