Gaming Market Soars as Industry Sees Impressive Growth Rate (9.08%) During 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global gaming market size in 2022 reached US$ 202.7 Billion . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 343.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08% during 2023-2028.

Gaming Market Overview:

Video games refer to computer applications that require players to interact with them under certain rules. It provides mental or physical stimulation and offers a form of entertainment and relaxation to both players and spectators. It is a form of entertainment that allows players to interact with a virtual environment and compete against each other in a variety of ways. It has become an incredibly powerful tool in developing life skills in children and helping educators explore different ways to supplement classroom teaching. With the advancement of graphical engines and information technology, the gaming industry has dramatically transformed. Some games are designed for single-player experiences, while others are designed to be played with multiple players.

Top Gaming Companies by Revenue:

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• Sony Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• Activision Blizzard, Inc.

• Google LLC

• NetEase Inc.

• Electronic Arts Inc.

• Nintendo Co., Ltd.

• Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Gaming Market Drivers:

The growing utilization of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, and tablets majorly drives the global market. Coupled with the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity has enabled the masses to get easy access to numerous types of games, thereby catalyzing the market. Additionally, the availability of inexpensive smartphones featuring better mobile chipsets, higher screen resolutions, and improved performance with less battery usage is aiding the global market to propel in a positive manner. Moreover, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the implementation of lockdown protocols have increased demand for mobile gaming, which is boosting the overall market on the global level. In addition, continual technological advancements in hardware and software systems are also favoring the growth of this market.

Gaming Market Demand:

Along with this, the widespread adoption of mobile and browser games for free-to-play models and in-app purchases is on the rise, providing players with the means to improve performance or pass certain obstacles more quickly, depending on whether they decide to invest their time or money is a major driving factor. In line with this, mobile gaming is becoming an increasingly popular tool for developing specific life skills among children, leading to a rise in mobile gaming demand worldwide. For instance, educators are utilizing mobile gaming to supplement classroom teaching in light of the new information technology and advanced graphical engines are providing a boost to the demand. Furthermore, the growing interest in e-sports and multiplayer video game competition is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the emergence of a diverse genre of games and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Device Type:

• Consoles

• Mobiles and Tablets

• Computers

Breakup by Platform:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Revenue Type:

• In-Game Purchase

• Game Purchase

• Advertising

Breakup by Type:

• Adventure/Role Playing Games

• Puzzles

• Social Games

• Strategy

• Simulation

• Others

Breakup by Age Group:

• Adult

• Children

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

