Agriculture Analytics Market - Know Faster Growing Segments | IBM, SAP, Agrivi

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Agriculture Analytics market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Agriculture Analytics Market 2023-2029. A detailed study accumulated to offer the Latest insights about acute features of the Agriculture Analytics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Deere & Company (United States), IBM (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Trimble (United States), Monsanto Company (United States), Oracle (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Iteris (United States), Taranis (Israel), Agribotix (United States), Agrivi (United Kingdom), DTN (United States), aWhere Inc. (United States), Conservis Corporation (United States), DeLaval (Sweden), Farmerâ€™s Business Network (United States)
Definition:
The Agriculture Analytics market refers to the application of data analytics tools and techniques to collect, analyze, and interpret data related to agriculture, such as weather patterns, soil quality, crop yields, and market trends. This allows farmers, agribusinesses, and other stakeholders in the agricultural industry to make informed decisions about planting, harvesting, distribution, and marketing. Agriculture analytics can help optimize crop production, reduce waste, increase efficiency, and improve profitability. The market for agriculture analytics includes various software, platforms, and services provided by companies that specialize in agricultural data analysis.
Market Trends:
• Increasing adoption of precision agriculture techniques to optimize crop yields and reduce wastage.
• Growing demand for real-time monitoring and data analysis solutions to improve farm productivity and efficiency.
• Rising focus on sustainable agriculture practices and use of data analytics to reduce the environmental impact of farming.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing global population and demand for food, leading to a need for more efficient and productive agriculture practices.
• Growing awareness about the benefits of data-driven decision-making in agriculture and a shift towards precision farming techniques.
• Advancements in technology such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics, enabling the development of more sophisticated agriculture analytics solutions.
Market Opportunities:
• Development of new analytics tools and platforms that leverage AI, machine learning, and IoT to provide real-time monitoring, analysis, and prediction of crop performance and environmental factors.
• Increasing interest from agribusinesses, retailers, and food manufacturers in using data analytics to track and optimize supply chain performance, reduce costs, and improve product quality and safety.
Major Highlights of the Agriculture Analytics Market Report
The market is segmented by Global Agriculture Analytics Market Breakdown by Application (Farm analytics, Livestock analytics, Aquaculture analytics, others) by Type (Software, Services) by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise) by Farm Size (Small and Medium Farms, Large Farms) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Agriculture Analytics market report:
- Detailed consideration of Agriculture Analytics market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
- Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
- In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Agriculture Analytics market-leading players.
- Agriculture Analytics market latest innovations and major procedures.
- Favorable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
- Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of the Agriculture Analytics market for forthcoming years.
What key data is demonstrated in this Agriculture Analytics market report?
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period
• Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Agriculture Analytics market between 2023 and 2028
• Precise estimation of the size of the Agriculture Analytics market and its contribution to the parent market
• Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
• Value in dollar terms and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within the region.
• Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Detailed TOC of Agriculture Analytics Market Research Report-
- Agriculture Analytics Introduction and Market Overview
- Agriculture Analytics Market, by Application [Farm analytics, Livestock analytics, Aquaculture analytics, others]
- Agriculture Analytics Industry Chain Analysis
- Agriculture Analytics Market, By Type [Software, Services]
- Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2017-2022E)
- Industry Value ($) by Region (2017-2022E)
- Agriculture Analytics Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Major Region of Agriculture Analytics Market
i) Agriculture AnalyticsSales
ii) Agriculture AnalyticsRevenue & market share
- Major Companies List
- Conclusion
