Fuel Tank Design and Maintenance for Motorcycles: Ensuring Efficiency and Safety on the Road

The motorcycle market is dominated by Asian countries, such as India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc.,

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Motorcycles Fuel Tank Market by Capacity (Less Than 20 Liters, and More Than 20 Liters), Type (Scooter, and Bike), and Material (Aluminum, Plastic, and Steel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" Motorcycles are considered to be a convenient alternative to public transportation (which is often unreliable and overcrowded) as they are an easy mode of transportation for reaching destinations during road congestions. With the social advancement of women and growing demand for comfort and convenience, demand for scooters has been continually increasing, as they help riders in keeping their legs together, rather than straddling.

The Indian motorcycle market is the largest in the world since 2016 with major manufacturers such as Hero, TVS, Honda, etc. The motorcycles with less than 20-liter fuel tank have huge demand, as they are affordable and have a very low maintenance cost. Apart from the maintenance and affordability factor, these motorcycles give higher mileage than the premium bikes. Most of the motorcycle fuel tank manufacturing companies are concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region. Expansion of manufacturing plants and collaborations are the major characteristics of this market.

Impact Of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited growth of the motorcycle market with the closure of plants has brought the industry to a standstill and added intense pressure on manufacturers as well as the distributors and supply chain of motorcycle components. The pandemic is set to hit the economy of many countries, there is a chance of a recession period though there are many possibilities of sales going down in many manners. The upcoming launching of many high-tech vehicles has been put to hold in many countries seeking the condition of the pandemic, and will crucially affect the motorcycle fuel market in the forecast period. The full extent of COVID-19’s impact on human life, the global economy, and enterprises is not yet known but, it has become an extraordinary catalyst for change in the coming future. In the short-term, people are changing, and enterprises should update their personalization strategies to keep up which quickly update their understanding of individuals’ wants and needs, and quickly retire information that is no longer valid. The dynamics of the COVID-19 which are changing quickly and the inability to visit some physical sites have led to the realization that transparency about employee whereabouts and wellbeing, about goods in transit, and manufacturing has become very crucial.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in bike sales around the world, attractive design, and demand for light weight material are driving the growth of the market.

Rise in penetration and demand for electric motorcycles, and enactment of stringent emission norms is expected to hamper the growth of te market.

Increase in the consumer demand for high speed motorcycles, and rising disposable income can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

There is an increase in the awareness among the bike riders for the good performance motorcycles. Youth consumers are very much selective about the performance and comfort of motorcycle. Furthermore, many automobile manufacturers are making joint ventures for the product expansion, and R&D. For instance, in January 2020, Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles signed a formal agreement to develop and manufacture mid-range motorcycles for emerging markets, including India. This partnership focuses on product development and brand portfolio across various regions, Also, in September 2020, Hero Motor Corp to make a partnership agreement with Harley Davidson to expand its premium product portfolio in all segments including engine capacity and components.

Market Segment:

By Capacity

Less Than 20 Liters

More Than 20 Liters

By Type

Scooter

Bike

By Material

Aluminum

Plastic

Steel

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)