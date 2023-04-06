Medical Tourism Market Revenue to cross USD 273.72 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.8% (Updated PDF 2023)

Medical Tourism Market Growth

Affordable good quality care, accessible information and care, and support from government agencies and associations fuel the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Medical Tourism Market Size was Valued at USD 104.68 billion in 2019 and is Projected to Garner USD 273.72 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝?

Medical tourism, the practice of traveling to a different country for medical treatment, has become a growing trend for several reasons:

✅ 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: One of the primary reasons for medical tourism's popularity is cost savings. Many countries offer medical procedures at significantly lower costs than in the patient's home country, even when travel and accommodation expenses are included.

✅ 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Patients may choose medical tourism to access specialized treatments, such as stem cell therapy, that may not be available in their home country.

✅ 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬: In some countries, the waiting times for medical procedures can be significantly longer than in others. Medical tourism allows patients to receive treatment faster by traveling to countries where wait times are shorter.

✅ 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞: Some medical tourism destinations have world-class medical facilities and highly trained medical professionals, which can provide patients with high-quality care.

✅ 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Patients can combine their medical treatment with a vacation, allowing them to recover in a relaxing environment and explore a new destination at the same time.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Medical tourism can be defined as organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country. Medical tourists travel across international borders for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, and cardiovascular treatment.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

• Asian Heart Institute

• Barbados Fertility Center

• Fortis Healthcare Limited

• KPJ Healthcare Berhad

• NTT Medical Center Tokyo

• Prince Court Medical Centre

• Samitivej PCL

• Seoul National University Hospital

• Wooridul Spine Hospital.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

✅𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, the cancer treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, with nearly one-fifth of the global medical tourism market. This is attributed to increasing in the number of cross-border travelers seeking quality cancer treatment and reduced cost in different countries. On the other hand, the orthopedic treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Orthopedic treatment is one of the most widely performed services globally. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

✅𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the global medical tourism market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, with more than one-third-of the market. Additionally, the region is also anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the availability of quality care at the relatively low cost of treatments, inexpensive flights, and an increase in marketing & online consumer information about the accessibility of medical services. At the same time, the market across North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

