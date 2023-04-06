Global Flame Retardants Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Flame Retardants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the flame retardants market. As per TBRC’s flame retardants market forecast, the flame retardants market size is expected to grow to $10.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The increasing demand for electronic products will drive the flame retardants market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest flame retardants market share. Major players in the flame retardants market include Clariant AG, Lanxess AG, BASF SE, ICL Group Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials, Italmatch Chemicals SPA, Nabaltec AG.

Flame Retardants Market Segments
1) By Type: Alumina Trihydrate, Brominated Flame Retardants, Antimony Trioxide, Phosphorous Flame Retardants, Other Types
2) By Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Epoxy Resins, PVC, Rubber, Polyolefins, Other Applications (Engineering Thermoplastics and PET)
3) By End User: Construction, Automotive and Transportation, Electronics, Other End-Users (Textiles, Aerospace, and Adhesives)m

Flame retardants are chemicals used to treat combustible materials in order to either prevent fires from starting or retard the spread of existing fires and increase the amount of time for escape. Flame retardants give customers an essential layer of fire protection and can be crucial for lowering the hazards associated with fire.

