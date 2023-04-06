Global Wood Coating Resins Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Industry Trends, And Manufacturers

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Wood Coating Resins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wood coating resins market. As per TBRC’s wood coating resins market forecast, the wood coating resins market size is expected to grow to $5.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The growth in the wood coating resins market is due to rising need to improve furniture aesthetics. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wood coating resins market share. Major players in the wood coating resins market include Arkema SA, Nuplex Industries Limited, Koninklijke DSM NV, Allnex SARL, Synthopol Chemie Dr rer pol Koch GmbH & Co KG.

Wood Coating Resins Market Segments
•By Resin Type: Epoxy Resin, Amino Resin, Alkyd Resin, Polyurethane Resin, Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Saturated Polyester Resin, Acrylic Resin, Vinyl Resin, Other Resins
•By Technology: Solvent-Borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, Waterborne Coatings, High Solids Coatings, Radiation Curable Coatings, Other Technologies
•By Application: Automotive Coatings, Marine & Protective Coatings, Architectural Coatings, General Industrial Coatings, Packaging Coatings, Wood Coatings, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global wood coating resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wood coating resins refer to the production of adhesives, coatings, paints, plastics, primers and sealers, floors, and other building products. Epoxies are thermoset polymers created by the interaction of two or more industrial chemical components. The wood coating resins are used as powerful glues on any wooden surface.

The Table Of Content For The Wood Coating Resins Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Wood Coating Resins Market Trends
4. Wood Coating Resins Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Wood Coating Resins Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

