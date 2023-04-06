In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Market Size And Industry Trends Analysis For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the in-vitro toxicology testing market. As per TBRC’s in-vitro toxicology testing market forecast, the in-vitro toxicology market size is expected to grow to $15.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The growth in the in-vitro toxicology testing global market is due to growing healthcare expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest in-vitro toxicology testing global market share. Major players in the in-vitro toxicology testing global market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Gentronix Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Market Segments
•By Product and Service: Consumables, Assays, Equipment, Software, Services
•By Method: Cellular Assays, Biochemical Assays, In Silico Models, Ex Vivo Models
•By Technology: Cell Culture Technologies, High-throughput Technologies, Toxicogenomics
•By Applications: Neurotoxicity, Dermal Toxicity, Cytotoxicity, Other Applications
•By Industry: Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals, Cosmetic and Household Products, Food, Chemicals
•By Geography: The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In-vitro toxicology testing refers to assays and tests used to determine toxic doses of drugs, nutraceuticals, and food additives that cause toxicity when administered. It is used to detect the presence of toxic chemicals and residual solvents and to reduce hazardous exposure. This testing is primarily used to determine the doses of medications that exhibit toxicity during preclinical development, as well as drug discovery and development.

The Table Of Content For The In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Trends
4. In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

