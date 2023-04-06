Global Textile Coatings Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Textile Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the textile coatings market. As per TBRC’s textile coatings market forecast, the textile coatings market size is expected to grow to $7.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.76%.

The growing clothing industry is expected to propel the growth of the textile coating market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest textile coatings market share. Major players in the textile coatings market include Covestro AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Company.

Textile Coatings Market Segments
By Type: Thermoplastics, Thermosets, Other Types
By Coating Method: Direct Coating, Direct Roll Coating, Pad-Dry-Cure Coating, Foamed And Crushed Foam Coating, Hot Melt Extrusion Coating, Calender Coating, Other Coating Types
By Technology: Dot Textile Coating Technology, Full Surface Textile Coating Technology
By End-User: Clothing, Transportation, Construction, Home Furnishing, Healthcare

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8100&type=smp

Textile coating is the technique of coating a textile substrate with resin, either on one or both sides. Textile coatings are used to significantly increase the value of textiles by improving and prolonging their performance and aesthetic appeal.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-coatings-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Textile Coatings Market Characteristics
3. Textile Coatings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Textile Coatings Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Textile Coatings Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Textile Coatings Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Textile Coatings Market
5. Textile Coatings Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Textile Coatings Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Textile Coatings Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Textile Coatings Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Textile Coatings Market
29. Textile Coatings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

