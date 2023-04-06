Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the omega 3 prescription drugs market. As per TBRC’s omega 3 prescription drugs market forecast, the omega 3 prescription drugs market size is expected to reach $2.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.84%.
Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are expected to contribute to the growth of the omega 3 prescription drugs market. North America is expected to hold the largest omega 3 prescription drugs market share. Major players in the omega 3 prescription drugs market include Abbott Laboratories, Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd., GSK PLC., Natrapharm Inc., Viatris Inc., Grupo Ferrer International SA, Camber Pharmaceuticals.

Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market Segments
1) By Drug Type: Vascepa, Lovaza, Other Type
2) By Application Type: Hypertriglyceridemia, Other Application Type
3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

The omega-3 prescription drug lowers the number of triglycerides (a fat-like substance) in the blood and raises the levels of good cholesterol (HDL) in the body. Omega-3 drugs or fatty acids are nutrients obtained from food (or supplements) that assist in developing and maintaining a healthy body and are critical in constructing every cell wall.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market Characteristics
3. Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market Trends And Strategies
4. Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market
5. Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market
29. Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

