Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Size, Share, Companies, Trends And Growth Statistics For 2023-2032

Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the genome editing/genome engineering market. As per TBRC’s genome editing/genome engineering global market forecast, the genome editing or genome engineering market size is expected to grow to $14.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.5%.

The growth in the genome editing/genome engineering market is due to rise in the prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest genome editing/genome engineering global market share. Major players in the genome editing/genome engineering global market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, Genscript Biotech Corp., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group AG.

Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Segments

•By Product And Service: Reagents And Consumables, Software And systems, Services

•By Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense, Other Technologies

•By Application: Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostic Applications, Drug Discovery And Development, Other Applications

•By End User: Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes

•By Geography: The global genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Genome editing is a technique that enables scientists to alter the DNA of numerous organisms, including plants, bacteria, and animals. With the help of genome editing technologies, researchers would alter DNA, changing physical characteristics like eye colour and the risk of contracting diseases. Genome editing is used in animal models and cells in research labs to understand diseases.

