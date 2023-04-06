LED Strip Market | Commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.

LED Strip Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing regional market, accounting for over 35% of the global market share.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LED strip market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. LED strips are flexible and versatile lighting sources that can be used for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial settings. The market is driven by factors such as rising demand for smart homes and connected lighting systems, the increasing adoption of LED technology, and the growing trend of green buildings.

Key Highlights:

• The global LED strip market is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

• By type, the RGB segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over 50% of the market share.

• By application, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for LED strip lights is increasing due to their numerous advantages, including energy efficiency, durability, and flexibility. LED strips are widely used for accent lighting, cove lighting, backlighting, and task lighting in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. The increasing adoption of smart homes and connected lighting systems is also driving the demand for LED strips.

The largest region for the LED strip market varies depending on the source, but commonly cited regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. In terms of the fastest-growing region, the Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate due to increasing urbanization, government initiatives promoting energy-efficient lighting, and the growing popularity of smart homes and buildings. Other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, and South America are also expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Top Key Trends:

• Growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions

• Increasing adoption of LED technology

• Growing trend of green buildings

• Rising demand for smart homes and connected lighting systems

• Advancements in the field of LED technology

Top Impacting Factors:

• High initial costs of LED strips

• Lack of awareness about the benefits of LED technology

• Availability of substitute products

• Fluctuating raw material prices

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• Understanding the competitive landscape and identifying potential market opportunities

• Analyzing the market trends and predicting future growth prospects

• Developing effective business strategies based on market insights

• Identifying potential investment opportunities

• Providing a detailed analysis of the key market drivers, restraints, and challenges

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions

• Rising adoption of LED technology

• Growing trend of green buildings

• Rising demand for smart homes and connected lighting systems

Restraints:

• High initial costs of LED strips

• Lack of awareness about the benefits of LED technology

• Availability of substitute products

• Fluctuating raw material prices

Opportunities:

• Growing demand for LED strips in emerging markets

• Increasing investments in research and development activities

• Growing demand for smart lighting solutions

Challenges:

• Intense competition among market players

• Fluctuating demand due to economic conditions

• Availability of low-quality LED strips in the market

Key Market Segments:

Type

5050

3528

Application

Home Application

Commercial Application

Key Market Players included in the report:

OML Technology

Jiasheng Lighting

Osram

Philips

Forge Europa

Sidon Lighting

Optek Electronics

NVC Lighting

Opple

Jesco Lighting

Ledtronics

PAK

FSL

FAQs or How Report will help you?

Q1. How big is the LED Strip market?

Q2. What is the projected market size & growth rate of the LED Strip Market?

Q3. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the LED Strip Market?

Q4. What are the key trends in the LED Strip market report?

Q5. What is the total market value of LED Strip market report?

Q6. What segments are covered in the LED Strip Market Report?

Q7. Who are the key players in LED Strip market?

Q8. Which region has the highest growth in LED Strip Market?

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Research

1.2 Methodology of the Research

1.3 Research Process

1.4 Scope and Coverage

1.4.1 Definition of the Market

1.4.2 Key Questions Addressed

1.5 Segmentation of the Market

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities by Segment

3.1 By Type

3.2 By End User

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Competitive Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Among Buyers

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

4.5 Technological Roadmap

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 SWOT Analysis

4.8 Price Trend Analysis

4.9 Patent Analysis

4.10 Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19

4.10.1 Impact on the Overall Market

4.10.2 Impact on the Supply Chain

4.10.3 Impact on the Key Manufacturers

4.10.4 Impact on the Pricing

Continued...

