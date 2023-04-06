Del Rio Sector agents arrest Sur-13 gang member previously convicted of homicide

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a felon convicted of homicide, shortly after he illegally entered the United States, March 31.

At approximately 3 a.m., Del Rio Station agents encountered five people attempting to avoid detection, determined they were illegally present in the United States and transported them to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Juan Ramon Borja-Vargas, a 38-year-old Mexican national and Sur-13 gang member, was convicted of manslaughter, in Sacramento, California, in 2006. Borja-Vargas was sentenced to 16 years confinement and was most recently deported in 2019.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.