Del Rio Sector agents arrest Sur-13 gang member previously convicted of homicide

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a felon convicted of homicide, shortly after he illegally entered the United States, March 31.

At approximately 3 a.m., Del Rio Station agents encountered five people attempting to avoid detection, determined they were illegally present in the United States and transported them to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Juan Ramon Borja-Vargas, a 38-year-old Mexican national and Sur-13 gang member, was convicted of manslaughter, in Sacramento, California, in 2006. Borja-Vargas was sentenced to 16 years confinement and was most recently deported in 2019.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

