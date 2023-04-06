Automotive Blockchain Market To Reach US$ 2,904.3 Million By 2028 | Compound Annual Growth Rate of 28.98%

Automotive Blockchain Market

The global market is majorly driven by increasing demand for better payments, logistics and transportation, and usage-based insurance.

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Blockchain Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global automotive blockchain market size reached US$ 588.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,904.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28.98% during 2023-2028.

What is Automotive Blockchain and Uses:

Automotive blockchain executes monetary transactions, keeps track of data, and stores it for the processes related to an automobile. It includes various processes such as smart contracts, the Internet of Things, and other processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing, and other related processes. It includes applications and solutions that are helpful for the better functioning of the system. The data stored in a blockchain is authentic and cannot be hampered by the system's users, thus, providing safer and more securer data to its customers.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Accenture plc

• BigchainDB GmbH

• carVertical

• ConsenSys

• GemOS

• HCL Technologies Limited (HCL Enterprise)

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• NXM Labs Inc

• ShiftMobility Inc

• Tech Mahindra Limited

Automotive Blockchain Market Growth and New Technology and Development:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing demand for better payments, logistics and transportation, and usage-based insurance. In line with this, multiple players have made innovations and developments in the automotive blockchain field, offering various services to vehicle users. Furthermore, the rising focus on reducing data manipulation, better quality control, and the need for faster business transactions are positively influencing market growth. Apart from this, leading companies' ongoing new product development and partnership are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the emergence of a new breed of programmable blockchain technology platforms is catalyzing market growth. Besides, growing e-mobility and on-demand services and escalating sales of automobiles globally are propelling the market. Additionally, the widespread application of blockchain in various automotive functional areas is on the rise as automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to invest in the technology to offer numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Public Blockchain

• Private Blockchain

• Hybrid Blockchain

Breakup by Provider:

• Application and Solution

• Middleware

• Infrastructure and Protocol

Breakup by Mobility Type:

• Personal Mobility

• Shared Mobility

• Commercial Mobility

Breakup by Application:

• Financing

• Mobility Solutions

• Smart Contract

• Supply Chain

Breakup by End User:

• OEMs

• Vehicle Owners

• Mobility as a Service Provider

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

