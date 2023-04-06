Microservices Architecture Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

The Business Research Company's Microservices Architecture Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Microservices Architecture Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the microservices architecture global market. As per TBRC’s microservices architecture market forecast, the microservices global architecture market size is expected to grow to $10.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.6%.

The proliferation of connected devices is expected to propel the microservices architecture global market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest microservices architecture global market share. Major players in the microservices architecture global market include Cognizant, International Business Machines, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Microservices Architecture Market Segments

1) By Component: Solution, Services
2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises
3) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud
4) By End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Media, Other End-User Industries

Microservices architecture refers to an architectural design approach for creating applications by dividing the huge program into smaller and independent components with their own set of responsibilities to fulfill a single user request.

The Table Of Content For The Microservices Architecture Global Market Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Microservices Architecture Market Characteristics
3. Microservices Architecture Market Trends And Strategies
4. Microservices Architecture Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Microservices Architecture Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Microservices Architecture Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Microservices Architecture Market
5. Microservices Architecture Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Microservices Architecture Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Microservices Architecture Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Microservices Architecture Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Microservices Architecture Market
29. Microservices Architecture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

