Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Major Surge in Revenue, CAGR 5.9% - China accounted for the highest market share

Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market

The global animal nutrition chemicals market growth is primarily driven by growth in animal-based products consumption

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal nutrition chemicals are dietary supplements that help boost the animal's health. These products are mainly used to improve the immune system of the animal. It also helps in livestock production, pet healthcare, and animal nutrition. The products manufactured by the animal nutrition chemicals market are carotenoids, organic acids, enzymes, vacuum salts, and vitamins. Growth in consumption and industrialization of animal-based products support the growth of the animal nutrition chemicals industry.



The global animal nutrition chemicals market size was valued at $10,289 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,335 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the amino acid segment accounted for one-fourth share of the global market in terms of value.



Get Free PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/251

High nutrition and high protein food products such as meat, eggs, and milk are consumed by mankind on a large scale. Animal nutrition chemicals not only help to improve meat quality, feed efficiency of animals but it also helps to provide nutrition to animals through their dietary supplements resulting in adequate fertility and healthy newborns, which propel the demand for animal nutrition chemicals for livestock’s production. In addition to meeting leather and clothing industries demand breeders provide nutrition chemicals to animals for better quality skin and fur output affecting the market positively



Global Key Players:-

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed more than 55% share in the global market in 2017. Some of the major players operating in the global animal nutrition chemicals market are Tata chemicals Ltd, S.p.A., Cargill, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, CHURCH & DWIGHT CO. INC, Novozymes, Koninklijke DSM NV, BalChem, Kemin Industries, and SHV N.V.



In addition, factors such as rapid industrialization of livestock farming, increase in health problems among animals, and rise in pet health care centers and veterinaries fuel the growth of the animal nutrition chemicals market. However, high cost of these products, availability of substandard products and cheap alternatives adversely affect the market growth. Furthermore, faster growth of animal meat and higher demand for meat across the world is anticipated to provide high return on investment. This factor leads to the increase in number of animal farmers and modern animal husbandries, which is anticipated to provide future market growth opportunity.

Key Findings of the Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market:

By product type, the amino acid segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

By species, the poultry segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2024.

The pet and poultry segments are expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.8% and 5.7% respectively, during the forecast period.

By application, the animal food manufacturers segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the share in the global animal nutrition chemicals market in 2017 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5%.

In 2017, China accounted for the highest market share accounting approximately for 51.7% in Asia-Pacific.

In application segment, the households sub-segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.4%

Buy This Report (319 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dd6fa3493824e781340bbd65a26ab201

Related Reports:-

Animal Protein Market

Cedarwood Oil market