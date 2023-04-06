Top 15 Online Grocery Companies Worldwide - IMARC Group

Top online grocery companies are increasingly focusing on integrating artificial intelligence (AI), (IoT), and deep learning to provide a hassle-free shopping.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online grocery refers to e-commerce platforms that allow ordering fruits, vegetables, eggs, meat, seafood, yogurt, milk, biscuits, snacks, canned items, staples, and other cooking essentials online. They can be categorized into web-based and app-based types. Online grocery channels provide an extensive variety of goods in one place and several discounts, coupons, referral codes, and cashback offers on the purchase of a product. They enable consumers to easily preview purchase history and keep track of bills.

Online grocery systems prove to be extremely flexible, convenient, time and money-saving and ensure doorstep delivery of products. They even facilitate multiple payment methods, such as cash on delivery, unified payments interface (UPI), debit and credit card options, and net banking, with easy return and exchange of products. As a result, online grocery solutions are in widespread demand across the globe.

The emerging trend of online shopping among individuals, on account of busy lifestyles and hectic working hours, is primarily driving the top 15 online grocery company worldwide. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences toward hassle-free and smooth shopping experiences and the expanding e-commerce segment across the globe are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the increasing integration of voice ordering features with artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT) technologies, and big data in online grocery apps or websites that help brands predict customer behavior is also positively influencing the global market.

Moreover, the rising number of online grocery suppliers that are offering slotted or express delivery options to customers is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the elevating inclination among leading market players on online grocery selling, owing to the lower capital requirements to start a business as compared to maintaining a physical store, is expected to propel the top 15 online grocery company worldwide in the coming years.

Some of the Top 15 Online Grocery Companies Worldwide

Amazon.com Services LLC

Costco Wholesale Corporation

EDEKA ZENTRALE Stiftung & Co. KG

Fresh Direct, LLC

HappyFresh Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Cygnus Home Service, LLC

Shopfoodex Co Inc.

Tesco PLC

The Kroger Co.

Walmart Inc.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited

