Global Directional Drilling Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, And Companies

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Directional Drilling Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the directional drilling services market. As per TBRC’s directional drilling services market forecast, the directional drilling services market size is expected to grow to $20.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The growth in the directional drilling services global market is due to increase in the production of oil and gas from unconventional reserves. North America region is expected to hold the largest directional drilling services global market share. Major players in the directional drilling services global market include Baker Hughes Incorporated, NOV Inc., Weatherford International PLC, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company.

Directional Drilling Services Market Segments

• By Services: Logging-while-Drilling (LWD), Rotary Steerable System (RSS), Measurement While Drilling (MWD) and Survey, Drag Analysis, Well Bore Positioning, Other Services

• By Well Type: Horizontal, Multilateral, Extended Reach

• By Application: Onshore, Offshore

• By Geography: The global directional drilling services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The process of managing a wellbore's direction and deviation to a predetermined subsurface target or location is referred to as directional drilling service. The directional drilling services are used to precisely locate the most profitable zone of the reservoir. Regardless of the reservoir environment, the best-integrated suite of directional drilling services lowers construction costs and boosts output in a variety of ways.

