Essential Oils Market Size Cross to Revenue US$ 18.8 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 8.7%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Essential Oils Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global essential oils market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2023-2028.

Essential oils represent aromatic liquids that are generally obtained from the fruits, seeds, roots, stems, leaves, wood, barks, and flowers of a single plant species by using the expression, steam distillation, and carbon dioxide extraction. They have characteristic fragrances and are widely utilized in the manufacturing of soaps, perfumes, shampoos, cleaning gels, etc. Essential oils also exhibit several therapeutic properties. Consequently, they are commonly used in medications for aromatherapy or as carriers for drug delivery. In line with this, essential oils find extensive applications to improve the sensory properties of agricultural items, including animal feeds and food commodities

Market Trends

The growing number of individuals who are diagnosed with respiratory, dermatological, and dental disorders is primarily driving the essential oils market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of these liquids in various forms, such as decongestants, expectorants, carminative and antibacterial agents, etc., to treat bronchitis and cough is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating popularity of essential oils as natural additives in the conservation and preservation of food products, such as confections, candies, meat, pickles, soft drinks, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, they include the synthesis of repellents and edible film coatings and as odorants in detergents and paints, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of essential oils for promoting the safety and quality of seafood, cereal-based items, minimally processed fruit and vegetables, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of active packaging systems to protect food products from microbial contamination and the escalating demand for extended shelf-life and minimal addition of preservatives are anticipated to fuel the essential oils market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Biolandes

doTerra

Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd.

Falcon Essential Oils

Farotti S.R.L.

FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Reynaud & Fils

India Essential Oils

Moksha Lifestyle Products

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)

The Lebermuth Company

Ungerer Limited

Young Living Essential Oils.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, sale channel and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Cedarwood Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Lavender Oil

Lemongrass Oil

Rosemary Oil

Tea Tree Oil

Ylang Ylang Oil

Others

Breakup by Application:

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Others

Spa and Relaxation

Aromatherapy

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Others

Cleaning and Home

Kitchen Cleaners

Floor Cleaners

Bathroom Cleaner

Others

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

