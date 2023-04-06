Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Share, Value, Trends And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Atrial Fibrillation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Atrial Fibrillation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the atrial fibrillation global market. As per TBRC’s atrial fibrillation market forecast, the atrial fibrillation global market size is expected to grow to $18.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.
The growth in the atrial fibrillation global market is due to increase in the geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest atrial fibrillation market share. Major players in the atrial fibrillation market include AtriCure Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Abbott Laboratories, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co.
Atrial Fibrillation Market Segments
• By Type: Surgical, Non-Surgical
• By Technology: Radiofrequency, Laser, Cryotherapy, Other Technologies
• By Treatment Type: Pharmacological Treatment, Non-pharmacological Treatment, Maze Surgery, Electric Cardioversion
• By End User: Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• By Geography: The global atrial fibrillation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Atrial fibrillation refers to a disorder of the heart caused by an abnormality in the normal sequence of electrical impulses that changes the rate or rhythm at which the heart beats and begins in the heart's upper chambers (atria). Electrical impulses can be too fast, too slow, or erratically occurring, resulting in irregular heartbeats.
The Table Of Content For The Atrial Fibrillation Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Atrial Fibrillation Market Trends
4. Atrial Fibrillation Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Atrial Fibrillation Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
