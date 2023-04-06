Anastomosis Devices Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Forecast Analysis to 2030 by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Advancements in the number of cardiovascular surgical research activities is driving market revenue growth

Anastomosis Devices Market Size – USD 3.58 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Integration of anastomosis devices in cardiac and gastrointestinal surgeries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anastomosis Devices market size reached USD 3.58 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by two trends: an increase in surgical procedures and a rise in gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for 17.9 million deaths annually. The need for enhanced research and development is driven by the increase in heart and digestive system-related illnesses. The demand for better patient outcomes will also drive the market's rise and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies in anastomosis devices. As a result of technologically advanced goods and favorable reimbursement policies in cardiac procedures such as Coronary Bypass Graft Surgery, open-heart valve replacement, and angioplasty among other surgeries, the market for anastomosis devices is growing.

An important driver for driving the revenue in the anastomosis devices market is the increase in research and development to treat intestinal obstructions, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and other anastomosis-based disorders. For instance, the most common long-term consequences of Crohn's disease after ileocecal resection are anastomotic recurrence and the ensuing stenosis.

The key industry participants include:

Medtronic; Artivion, Inc., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.; Dextera Surgical Inc.; Vitalitec International Inc.; Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.; Ethicon US, LLC; Peters Surgical.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cardiovascular surgery segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021. The segment's revenue growth is attributed to the category's inclusion of a variety of anastomosis devices. Vascular anastomoses may be streamlined, resulting in a speedier and less invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery. Anastomotic devices may not only reduce the requirement for numerous elements that can result in suboptimal patient outcomes, such as extracorporeal circulatory support, induced hypothermic cardiac arrest, and aortic cross-clamping, but they may also make the procedure's mechanics easier for the practitioner.

The disposable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The availability of a variety of disposable anastomotic items and increased market penetration are driving the segment's revenue growth. The majority of the significant players work in the disposable product manufacturing industry. These products reduce the risk of surgical site contamination, cross-infection, and other healthcare-related risks.

The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. An important aspect driving this segment's revenue growth is the rising patient load brought on by the incidence of gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and a variety of other ailments. The segment's revenue growth is also being driven by finance alternatives and simple access to therapy owing to enhanced hospital healthcare facilities.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. An important factor driving market revenue growth in this region is the significant number of market companies investing in anastomosis devices. For instance, among the most well-known startups in this area are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Artivion, Inc., and Medtronic. It is expected that the number of product launches will increase significantly as more biomedical businesses invest in the development of anastomosis-based surgical equipment in this area.

On November 13, 2020, GI Windows Medical Corp., a clinical-stage, privately-held medical device company leading new developments in anastomosis technology, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Device Designation for the self-forming magnetic compression anastomosis device indicated for small bowel end to end anastomosis for ileostomy reversal or tissue resection.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anastomosis devices market on the basis of medical applications, product type, end-use, and region:

Medical Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Disposable

Reusable

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Objectives of the Global Anastomosis Devices Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Anastomosis Devices market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Anastomosis Devices market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or for any queries regarding the customization of the report, please connect with us. We will make sure our team provides the necessary assistance and designs your report according to your requirements.

