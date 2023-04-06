Digital Radiography Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Digital Radiography Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Radiography Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital radiography market. As per TBRC’s digital radiography market forecast, the digital radiography market size is expected to grow to $9.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the digital radiography global market is due to increase in digitization in the healthcare sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital radiography global market share. Major players in the digital radiography global market include Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health Inc., Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Digital Radiography Market Segments

• By Product Type: Computed Radiography, Direct Radiography

• By Equipment: Detectors, Sensors, Photoconductor, Retrofit Radiography System, Scintillator, Phosphor Imaging Plate (IP), Other Equipment

• By Portability: Fixed, Mobile

• By Application: Dentistry, Orthopedics, Oncology, General Surgery, Mammography, Pulmonary Imaging, Cardiology, Gynecology, Other Applications

• By End Use Industry: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Medical Research Institutes, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global digital radiography market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital radiography is a type of x-ray inspection that produces an instant digital radiographic image on a computer. This method captures data during object examination using x-ray sensitive plates, which are then immediately transferred to a computer without the use of an intermediate cassette.

The Table Of Content For The Digital Radiography Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Digital Radiography Market Trends

4. Digital Radiography Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Digital Radiography Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

