Cannabinoids Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Cannabinoids Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 6, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Cannabinoids Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cannabinoids market. As per TBRC’s cannabinoids market forecast, the cannabinoids market size is expected to reach $68.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.03%.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the cannabinoid market. North America is expected to hold the largest cannabinoids market share. Major players in the cannabinoids market include The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc., Elixinol Global Limited, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC., Tilray Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation
1) By Product Type: Cannabidiol, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabinol, Other Product Types
2) By Distribution: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores
3) By Application: Medical, Recreational, Industrial Hemp
Cannabinoids refer to a particular marijuana chemical that has effects similar to those of drugs across the immunological and central nervous systems. The cannabinoid is used to treat the side effects or symptoms of chronic diseases, like cancer treatment.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cannabinoids Market Characteristics
3. Cannabinoids Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cannabinoids Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Cannabinoids Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Cannabinoids Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Cannabinoids Market
5. Cannabinoids Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Cannabinoids Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Cannabinoids Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Cannabinoids Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cannabinoids Market
29. Cannabinoids Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer
