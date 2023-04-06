IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Solid State Relay Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Solid State Relay Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the solid state relay market. As per TBRC’s solid state relay market forecast, the solid state relay global market size is expected to reach $1.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to propel the solid-state relay market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest solid state relay global market share. Major players in the solid state relay global market include Crydom, Omron Corporation, Carlo Gavazzi, Vishay Intertechnology, Omega Engineering, Fujitsu, Rockwell Automation.

Solid State Relay Market Segments
1) By Mounting Type: Panel, PCB, DIN Rail, Other Mounting Types (Plug-in)
2) By Output: AC SSR, DC SSR, AC/DC Output SSR
3) By Power Rating: Low (0-20A), Medium (20A-50A), High (>50A)
4) By Industry: Energy And Infrastructure, Industrial OEM, Building Equipments, Food And Beverages, Automotive And Transportation, Industrial Automation

Solid-state relays are semiconductors similar to electromechanical relays that can manage electrical loads but without the usage of moving parts. This relay has no moving parts and instead performs input-to-output isolation and switching operations by utilizing the electrical and optical features of solid-state semiconductors.

The Table Of Content For The Solid State Relay Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Solid State Relay Market Characteristics
3. Solid State Relay Market Trends And Strategies
4. Solid State Relay Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Solid State Relay Market Size And Growth
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Solid State Relay Market
29. Solid State Relay Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix


