Global Ball Valves Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Ball Valves Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Ball Valves Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ball valves global market. As per TBRC’s ball valves market forecast, the ball valves global market size is expected to grow to $15.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.75%.
Rapid urbanization is expected to drive the growth of the ball valve market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest ball valves market share. Major players in the ball valves market include Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporation, IMI PLC., Valmet (Neles Corporation), Spirax Sarco Limited.

Ball Valves Market Segments
1) By Types: Trunnion-Mounted Ball Valves, Floating Ball Valve, Rising Stem Ball Valve
2) By Material: Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based, Other Materials
3) By Size: <1", 1"-5", 6"–24", 25"–50", >50
4) By Industry: Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Building And Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Metals And Mining, Pulp And Paper, Food And Beverages

A ball valve is an emergency stop valve that regulates the flow of a liquid or gas using a rotating ball with a bore. The ball valve is used to shut down the fluid in upstream oil and gas production facilities, both onshore and offshore.

The Table Of Content For The Ball Valves Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Ball Valves Market Characteristics
3. Ball Valves Market Trends And Strategies
4. Ball Valves Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Ball Valves Market Size And Growth
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ball Valves Market
29. Ball Valves Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

