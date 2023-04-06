Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Regenerative Agriculture Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Regenerative Agriculture Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the regenerative agriculture global market. As per TBRC’s regenerative agriculture global market forecast, the regenerative agriculture market size is expected to grow to $13.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

The growth in global carbon emissions is expected to propel the regenerative agriculture global market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest regenerative agriculture global market share. Major players in the regenerative agriculture global market include General Mills Inc., Cargill Inc., Danone S.A., Grounded, Regen AG, Nestlé S.A., Alter Eco Americas Inc., New Leaf Tree Syrups of Vermont.

Regenerative Agriculture Market Segments

1) By Practice: Aquaculture, Holistic Planned Grazing, Agroecology, Agroforestry, Biochar, Pasture Cropping, Silvopasture, Other Practices

2) By Farm Size: Small, Medium, Large

3) By Application: Biodiversity, Nutrient Cycling, Carbon Sequestration, Other Applications

Regenerative agriculture refers to agricultural and grazing techniques that, among other things, help to counteract climate change by restoring soil biodiversity and building up soil organic matter, which reduces carbon emissions and improves the water cycle.

The Table Of Content For The Regenerative Agriculture Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Regenerative Agriculture Market Characteristics

3. Regenerative Agriculture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Regenerative Agriculture Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Regenerative Agriculture Market Size And Growth

……

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Regenerative Agriculture Market

29. Regenerative Agriculture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



