Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the post-consumer recycled plastics market. As per TBRC’s post-consumer recycled plastics market forecast, the post-consumer recycled plastics market size is expected to reach $19.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.20%
The increase in demand for non-residential construction projects is expected to propel the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest post-consumer recycled plastics global market share. Major players in the post-consumer recycled plastics global market include Veolia Environnement SA, Suez Environnement, Biffa PLC, DS Smith PLC, Genpak LLC, Eco-Products Inc., Placon Corporation Inc., Amcor Rigid Plastics USA Inc., Inhaber Michael Mettler.
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Segments
1) By Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Other Types
2) By Service: Collection And Transportation, Recycling, Incineration, Landfill
3) By End-Use: Packaging, Building And Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Furniture, Other End-Uses
Post-consumer recycled plastics refer to a substance manufactured from products that customers recycle daily, such as aluminium, cardboard boxes, paper, and plastic bottles. Post-consumer recycled plastics are used to or make packaging films, containers, sheets, and many products that would otherwise be developed with virgin plastic resin.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Characteristics
3. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Size And Growth
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market
29. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
