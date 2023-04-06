Generative AI in Conference Market [+CAGR of 18.5%] | North America held a revenue share of approximately 42.3% in 2022

Generative AI in Conference Market

In 2022, the Generative AI in the Conference Market was valued at USD 112.5 mn and is expected to reach around USD 588.7 mn by 2032, highest CAGR of 18.5 %.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction:

Generative AI is revolutionizing the way conferences and events are organized, planned, and executed. With its ability to learn from large amounts of data and generate new content, it has the potential to create personalized and engaging experiences for attendees. This article provides an overview of the generative AI in conference market, key statistics, trends, and drivers.

Market Overview:

The market for generative AI in conference is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years, driven by increasing demand for personalized and immersive experiences. The technology can be used to generate personalized event schedules, interactive maps, and recommendations for attendees. Additionally, generative AI can be used to create engaging content such as videos, graphics, and social media posts that can be used to promote the conference.

Demand Analysis:

The demand for generative AI in conference is driven by the need to create personalized and engaging experiences for attendees. The technology can be used to generate personalized schedules, recommendations, and interactive maps for attendees. Additionally, generative AI can be used to create engaging content that can be used to promote the conference and attract attendees.

Largest and Fastest Growing Regions:

North America is the largest market for generative AI in conference, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technology in the region.

Top Key Trends:

The top key trends in generative AI in conference include the use of AI-powered chatbots to provide personalized assistance to attendees, the use of AI-generated content to promote the conference on social media, and the use of AI-powered recommendation systems to provide personalized suggestions for sessions and events.

Top Impacting Factors:

The top impacting factors in generative AI in conference include the increasing demand for personalized experiences, the need to attract and retain attendees, and the growing adoption of AI technology in the events industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The key benefits for stakeholders in generative AI in conference include the ability to create personalized and engaging experiences for attendees, the ability to attract and retain attendees, and the ability to generate engaging content that can be used to promote the conference.

Market Dynamics

1. Drivers:

The drivers of the generative AI in conference market include the increasing demand for personalized experiences, the need to attract and retain attendees, and the growing adoption of AI technology in the events industry.

2. Restraints:

The restraints of the generative AI in conference market include the high cost of implementing AI technology, the lack of skilled professionals, and the concerns around data privacy and security.

3. Opportunities:

The opportunities in the generative AI in conference market include the development of new and innovative AI-powered solutions, the growing adoption of AI technology in the events industry, and the increasing demand for personalized experiences.

4. Challenges:

The challenges in the generative AI in conference market include the high cost of implementing AI technology, the lack of skilled professionals, and the concerns around data privacy and security.

Market Key Segments:

Component

Software

Services

Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

End-Use Industry

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

BFSI

Other End-Use Industries

Market Key Players:

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

MOSTLY AI Inc.

Open AI

Synthesis AI

Genie AI Ltd.

Adobe Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services. Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Zoom Video Communications Inc. added generative AI to Zoom IQ by partnering with Open AI.

In February 2023, Microsoft Corporation launched their new AI-powered browser Bing, developed to copilot their web browser.

