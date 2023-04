Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) Podcast Drops

CRTA Gaetan Babin, CRTA Chairperson, President, and CRTA CEO

TORONTO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod Gordon 760-803-4522CRTA Contact: Gaetan Babin 647-613-5464 Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) Podcast DropsCRTA Conversations Features Board Member Paul Mattimoe Interview with President and CEO Gaetan BabinTORONTO, CANADA-- (April 3, 2023) Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA), the industry-based trade association dedicated to furthering Vacation Ownership in Canada and throughout the world, announced the release of the first podcast in a series of interviews with CRTA Board Members.CRTA’s membership base consists of Resorts, Timeshares, Vacation Clubs, Developers, HOAs, Exchange Companies, Management Companies, Financial Servicing Companies, Resale Companies, Marketing Companies, Suppliers as well as other Industry Associations and Professionals who offer their services within the industry. The first podcast features Gaetan Babin, President and CEO of CRTA and Paul Mattimoe, President and CEO/Intuition Marketing who sits on the CRTA Board and also runs the GNEX series of conferences for the Timeshare Industry. The next GNEX-CRTA event will be held at the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac, Quebec City, Canada August 29-31, 2023. View Podcast Here Gaetan Babin said, “We are looking forward to meeting industry colleagues and CRTA Members at the upcoming ARDA (American Resort Development Association) conference this month. Our CRTA Board has been hard at work addressing Canadian legislative issues that will have a broad impact on Canadian timeshare resort development and vacation ownership. If you are interested in becoming part of our organization, particularly if your resort has Canadian members/owners, please reach out to me here so we can meet up in Orlando at “Timeshare Together.”The trade association’s Code of Ethics is based on the highest standards in the Industry to give confidence to consumers that all listed Members have agreed to abide by its code. Travelers who go to CRTA as an assurance of Destinations offering good ethical and transparent practices result in having better experiences and positive lasting memories.The Canadian Resort & Travel AssociationCRTA is an industry association that is dedicated to furthering the ownership-based vacation and resort development industry, both at home and abroad. The association was founded in 1980 as “The Resort Timesharing Council of Canada” in response to the public’s demand for moreinformation about vacation ownership. Since then, CRTA has become the preeminent industry association representing all forms of Vacation Ownership in Canada. The Association is governed by an elected Board of Directors. We regularly host stimulating conferences, symposiums and committee meetings that encourage B-2-B opportunities, networking, education, and problem solving among our members. Member Services can be reached at memberservices@canadianrta.org